Designer Virgil Abloh Dead After Private Battle With Cancer

The fashion world is mourning the loss of the revolutionary designer Virgil Abloh. The Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton designer was 41 years old. The beloved visionary privately battled a rare aggressive form of cancer and cardiac angiosarcoma. He was diagnosed in 2019 and chose to keep his battle private.

The Louis Vuitton brand announced his death on Twitter.

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.“

Abloh was the creative director at Louis Vuitton and the founder of popular brand Off-White.

The revolutionary designer was know for his collaborations with Pharrell and Kanye West. Pharrell took to Twitter to express how heartbroken he is by the devastating news.

Abloh’s designed album covers for Kanye West, “The Throne,” A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Pop Smoke, Lil uzi Vert and more.

Abloh and Kanye had a close friendship. The two became friends in 2008 while Abloh interned at Fendi. The two would eventually fall out over Abloh’s decision to join the LVMH brands. They shared a tearful reunion, in 2018, at the LV fashion show in Paris.

According to TMZ, Kanye was aware of Abloh’s diagnoses. He is remembered as a “devoted father, husband, brother, son, friend” and fashion visionary.

