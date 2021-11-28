Collective Of Black Entrepreneurs Gift Atlanta Youth Basketball Team With Bus

Continue reading ‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKP_0z52ZAw If there's one thing that the new movie about the father of Venus and Serena Williams taught its viewers, it's that there is an unbreakable, loving bond between Richard Williams and his daughters, who he has coached to unprecedented levels of tennis greatness. It's a narrative that is a decided departure from the many media reports that have dominated the Williams sisters' careers and how their father strategically planned out to perfection and propelled the two Black women to become among the greatest players the sport of tennis has ever seen regardless of gender. MORE: Colorism Debate Explodes After Will Smith Is Cast As Richard Williams "King Richard" -- starring and produced by Will Smith -- was released nationally in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday to zero in on what it was like for a Black man and his wife to raise five daughters in Compton, California, in the 1980s, a time when the Los Angeles suburb was a notorious hub for street gang activity that included plenty of drug-related violence. While the movie provides a snapshot of the travails facing Richard Williams and his wife, Oracene, as they looked for ways to raise their family out of a low-income setting, it was the tennis prodigies' father who was the focus on the film that not only showed the extreme lengths he went through to advance his daughters' careers but also just how much they love their father for doing so. MORE: Black Twitter Slams A Few Critics Over Sexism Claims In ‘King Richard’ One of the most telling scenes in the movie doubles down on that point and perfectly reenacts a TV interview Venus was having when Richard Williams interrupts because he takes issue with the line of questioning. It is a poignant moment that displays both his paternal instincts as well as his informed knowledge about how negatively mass media portrays young Black people, in particular. https://twitter.com/bakara_j/status/1462118116935319553?s=20 It was Richard Williams who punched his daughters to become the absolute best and reach the highest heights of a sport that historically has been dominated by white people. He intentionally chose that sport because of the potential for earnings and trained his daughters to have the type of never-give-up attitude exemplified by their unrivaled achievements in tennis. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tn2W744pxXI While Venus and Serena are not credited among the film's producers, they likely had heavy input in how their father would be portrayed on the bid screen -- especially since he had repeatedly been vilified on the small screen in TV news reports criticizing his coaching style. "King Richard" attempts to set the record straight on that as well as its effects on his daughters, who are portrayed in the movie as fully supporting their father's efforts to push them to greatness on the tennis court. Frequently shown in his short-shorts and other tennis gear, "King Richard" nailed the wardrobe favored by Richard Williams and even spotlighted the sisters' beaded braids, which was their signature early on in their careers. Above all, there was a common theme of Black family love in "King Richard," a motif that is rarely touched upon in motion pictures and mass media alike. Keep reading to find vintage photos of Serena and Venus with their father over the years for further proof of their unbreakable daddy-daughter bond.