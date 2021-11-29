Internet Sleuths Discovered Saweetie And Lil Baby Are (Allegedly) Dating Based On His Shoe

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie and Lil Baby sparked dating rumors this holiday weekend and despite Baby denying their romance, Internet sleuths are convinced the duo are romantically linked…by his shoe.

Rumors about their romance began swirling when the stars were allegedly seen shopping together at the Chanel store, in NYC, where Baby reportedly dropped 100k on the Icy rapstress. The two were both in town to perform at Powerhouse and Saweetie also hit the stage on Saturday Night Live.

Baby then took to Twitter, where he tweeted then deleted, “Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m single!” Welp, fast-forward a day or two later and Saweetie posted a 10 page slide, captioned “Icy Dump” on Instagram, showing her perched on someone’s lap. Fans quickly noticed the shoe, which happened to match a pair of shoes Baby was seen wearing earlier. She then deleted the image.

Saweetie’s ex Quavo also chimed in on the rumors, writing “Ain’t tripping we can swap it out #QCTheLabel,” on his IG story. Even Baby’s baby’s mother Jayda Cheaves “liked” several status updates on TheShadeRoom pertaining to the trending topic.

As expected, the Internet is having a blast with the rumors.

Neither Baby or Saweetie have confirmed their relationship, but we have a feeling this is going to continue to make headlines.

