Ari Lennox Says She Was Racially Profiled And Arrested In Amsterdam

It looks like Ari Lennox got a taste of racism from across the pond. The R&B songstress took to Twitter to reveal she was arrested in Amsterdam because she was racially profiled.

“I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” Lennox tweeted early this morning.

Although she gave minimal details on the exchange, we do know it began with a security officer at the airport. In a tweet that was captured by The Shade Room before it got deleted, Ari posted a picture of the woman who she claims racially profiled her.

“Racism. Wow Amsterdam I’m horrified. I was so happy to travel and this evil woman… I’ve never experienced racism so blatant,” she said after deleting the photo and the tweet.

The situation obviously caused some distress for the “Pressure” singer. While it isn’t clear if Ari is in Amsterdam for work or leisure, she made one thing known; she’s ready to go home and stay there.

Lennox’s twitter followers suggested she reach out to the US embassy to assist her in this unfortunate situation. No one wants to be detained, let alone in a different country under circumstances where you feel you’re being targeted because of your skin color.

In this world, Black people are expected to remain calm as the rest of the world boldly “pokes the bear.” Huge shoutout to Lennox for standing her ground despite the outcome. It takes a lot of strength and courage to speak up in these kind of situations.

We’ll let you know how this situation plays out.

