Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Call It Quits After A Year Of Dating

After a year of dating, Tiffany Haddish and Common have reportedly called it quits. A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, citing that it was the distance that ultimately caused the couple to split.

Although reps for both stars did not immediately comment on the situation, the source told PEOPLE that “they are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.”

The breakup news comes a year after the 41-year-old Girls Trip star confirmed that she and Common, 49, were in a relationship. In a 2020 interview with Steve-O on his podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride said that their relationship “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else,” and added that their relationship really blossomed in April after they went on a virtual Bumble date.

Common also previously spoke on the relationship, specifically how he felt about the comedian and actress on an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, calling Haddish a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person.” At the time, he also added, “you know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”