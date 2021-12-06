Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Cardi B Advocates For Black Women (Allegedly) Being Discriminated Against At Popular Miami Club

Cardi B used her voice to call out Club E11even in Miami where her Black fans were allegedly discriminated against. Video shows Cardi demanded they let Black women in!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Cardi B and Offset had date night this weekend, which included hitting the club dripped in jewels to turn up. Cardi dazzled in a sparkling Prada mini dress and blinged out Playboy chain that shined in the dark. While arriving to Club E11even, she was stopped by a fan, off-camera, who informed the new Playboy Creative Director the club was discriminating against Black women and refusing to let them in.

Not only did Cardi B stop to listen to the women, she then started a chant, “Let them in.” A club bouncer can then be heard telling Cardi, “We have to get you in first.” Influencer and reality TV star Bobby Lytes commented in the comments section, “E11even is extremely racist! This will soon come to light!!!” LHHATL cast member Melissa Scott also wrote, “I’ve seen it first hand at this club. DAMN i thought it was me trippin…”

In a weird twist to the story, the video began circulating popular news brands like TheNeighborhoodTalk where it received an awkward comment from T-Boz (of TLC’s) Instagram account that read “Poor Nicki Minaj” with laughing emojis.

While some fans speculated her page was hacked, the Barbz went to town on the iconic group member. Shortly after, T-Boz posted an updated confirming her account was indeed hacked.

“Hey guys my account has been hacked and I never made that comment about Nicki Minaj I have no problem with her at all,” she added. “That’s not like me to even comment on a blog and be messy so all the blogs and unnecessary comments can stop thank you,” she wrote.

It looks like the damage has already been done because T-Boz’s comments are in shambles. We’ll see how this plays out over time.

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B Sets The Internet Ablaze In Nude Prada Mini Dress

Cardi B Named Playboy’s New Creative Director

Cardi B Advocates For Black Women (Allegedly) Being Discriminated Against At Popular Miami Club  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close