Fury withdrew from the fight due to a "severe chest infection and broken rib."

If the people want a fight, then a fight is what they will get.

At least that seems to be the mindset of web personality/celebrity boxer Jake Paul. He was scheduled to face off against Tyson Fury in the ring, but those plans have changed, as the Cleveland native now has a rematch set against Tyron Woodley.

“The show must go on,” Paul told ESPN. “I have a responsibility to the fans who bought tickets, who want to see me fight this year. I have a responsibility to the fighters on the undercard who are counting on this payday. I was like, give me anybody, let’s make it happen. Tyron Woodley just so happened to step up to the plate.”

For his part, Tyson Fury cited an infection and bodily injury as the reason he withdrew from his scheduled bout against the YouTube star.

For those keeping track of Paul’s antics/fights, you may recall that on August 29 Paul defeated Woodley by split decision.

The match suffered its fair share of criticism, and both combatants agreed in the ring after the fight to spar again if Woodley got a tattoo on his body that read “I love Jake Paul.” Being a man of his word, Woodley got the ink (on his left middle finger).

“The rematch, it always made sense,” Paul said. “It didn’t make as much sense as me fighting Tommy Fury fight then and there. [Woodley is] ready, and he did get the tattoo. He was the only one on the list really that can sell pay-per-views. I can’t just go in there and fight some journeyman like most of these boxers do.”

Showtime, set to air the fight, has named the Paul/Woodley rematch “Leave No Doubt.” Identical to the Paul-Fury bout, the Paul vs Woodley sequel will be an eight-round, 192-pound catchweight event.

Jake Paul And Tyron Woodley Rematch Set As Tommy Fury Backs Out  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

