Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Mo’Nique Has A Message To All Of The “Queens” [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Famed comedian Mo’Nique gave us a great topic to focus on in today’s “Gary’s Tea” that questioned whether or not the term “queen” is being used properly when referencing certain women.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also on the celebrity news recap includes a claim on how much Dr. Dre spends per month based off the recollection of his ex-wife Nicole Young, in addition to why so many people think Khloe Kardashian was making shady gestures at Halle Berry during her speech at the 2021 PCAs.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get all the gossip in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Mo’Nique Has A Message To All Of The “Queens” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close