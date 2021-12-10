Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Did Drake & Kanye’s Concert Actually Benefit Larry Hoover?! [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

After spending most of the year at odds with one another, Drake and Kanye West officially buried their longstanding rap beef last night for the sake of a highly-publicized benefit concert in an effort to free Chicago street legend Larry Hoover.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Da Brat recaps the epic night in hip-hop history for today’s “Hot Spot,” running down some highlights and speaking facts on if the publicity will benefit their cause overall.

Also in the headlines was Eve recently speaking on her struggles to get pregnant, which ended up being the result of a fibroids issue that made it impossible for her to conceive. Thanks to a successful myomectomy, we all know now she was able to overcome the issue after announcing her first pregnancy back in October.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to the “Hot Spot” with Da Brat below for the full rundown on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hot Spot: Did Drake & Kanye’s Concert Actually Benefit Larry Hoover?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close