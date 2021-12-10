Porsha Williams’ Book Signing Was Crashed By A Protestor Who Pleaded With The Reality Star To Stop Wearing Fur

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Porsha Williams was approached by an animal-loving protestor at her recent book-signing event for her latest memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha. The protestor crashed the event to plead with the 40-year-old reality star to stop wearing fur, interrupting the event by yelling at Porsha for allegedly having animals “skinned alive” in the name of fashion.

A video surfaced online showing the unidentified woman interrupting the event, addressing the crowd and Porsha. “Ladies and gentlemen I am not here to interrupt anything! I want to bring something to your attention that’s very important – ‘The Real Housewives’ support fur and wear fur!” she yelled.

She then directed her protest to Porsha, adding, “we are here to ask Porsha – Porsha please stop wearing fur!”

The 59-second video showed that the Porsha’s Family Matters star was unfazed by the unidentified woman as she continued with her book signing and interacting with the event’s attendees. Before being escorted out of the event, the unidentified protestor added “Animals are skinned alive! It’s not fashion!” and was then met with boos from many of Porsha’s supporters who replied with, “we love fur!”

See the full exchange below.

The former Atlanta housewife is no stranger to being a trending topic especially after going public with her 57-year-old financé, Simon Guobadia. After a November 30 appearance on The Tamron Hall Show where she explained that she hadn’t set an official wedding date as she and Simon were still in the “courting stage,” Porsha finally confirmed to Extra on Monday at the People’s Choice Awards that the two have finally set a date for their upcoming nuptials.

“I actually do have a date now,” she explained. “I did not [have a date] and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, ‘That man wants to marry you, what you going to do?’ She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family.”

She continued, “It’ll come … You want to still keep up that nice feeling, getting dressed, him courting you. In the south, we call it the courtship. He’s still just treating me so special, we just bought a home together. We’re about to move in. We’ve got so much going on that it’s coming.”

Porsha also added that they are not sharing their wedding date publicly for now, but they are very much still in the honeymoon phase and enjoying each other.

