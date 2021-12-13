Celebrity News
Chloe Bailey Was Holiday Ready In A Black And Gold Jolleson Dress At Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

This just might be your next holiday party dress.

Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

Chloe Bailey gave us the ultimate holiday inspo this weekend at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event. The songbird sported casual sparkles in a black and gold Jolleson midi dress. The dress, which featured a zipper in the front, showed the perfect amount of the very infamous Bailey thigh meat.

Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

Bailey kept the accessories to a minimum. She wore a simple gold choker partnered with gold hoop earrings. The singer traded in her red faux locs for her natural hair, which was pulled back in a neat top bun.

The Have Mercy crooner always kills it in the glamor department. She opted for a nice pop of color on the eyes with a bold pink shadow and a pinkish brown lipstick.

Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

Just when I thought Bailey was done serving looks, she finished us all with her white pedicure that featured a golden french tip.

Stylist Jennifer Udechukwu, known for styling Kelly Rowland and Marlo Hampton, was the mastermind behind this flawless ensemble. From head to toe, Bailey shows she’s not one to play with in the fashion department. She has been bringing the heat lately, and I’m excited to see what other fashionable looks she serves for us.

What do you think? Are you loving this casual slay, as told by Chloe Bailey?

Chloe Bailey Was Holiday Ready In A Black And Gold Jolleson Dress At Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

