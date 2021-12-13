LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy birthday to the legendary pop culture icon Nene Leakes! Today, the O.G. housewife turns 54 years old and we have no choice but to celebrate this queen for her flair, fashion, and witty one-liners that keep us laughing and are perfect for every occasion! From the first time we met Nene in 2008 on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s reigned as one of the superior housewives, redefining what it means to “read” and “throw shade” in the most hilarious ways.

And while we’re celebrating the reality star-turned entrepreneur and mogul on her special birthday today, we can’t help but walk back down memory lane and revisit some of her greatest one-liners from her stint as an Atlanta Housewife! Let’s face it, life would be pretty boring without Nene’s one-liners turned reaction GIFs that keep our group chats and social media profiles going! So, to celebrate the reality queen today, here are 10 Nene Leakes GIFs for every emotion.

1. When you think your friend is hiding something.

2. When someone says something that you find absolutely ridiculous.

3. When you just overheard something you shouldn’t have.

4. When someone is telling a story and you know they’re lying.

5. The very second you link with your girls.

6. 5 pm on payday.

7. That feeling when you’re fresh out of the salon with a new ‘do.

8. When you accidentally answer the number you were trying to avoid.

9. After one minor inconvenience.

10. Wedding day vibes.

Got to love it! Happy birthday, Nene!

