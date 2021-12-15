Celebrity News
Celebs Like Tracee Ellis Ross and Beyoncé Love This Gucci x Balenciaga FW21 Blazer

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 92nd Annual Academy Award...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

You know a fashion item is hot when stylish celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Beyoncé endorse it!  Tracee posed beautifully on her Instagram in the black and white Gucci x Balenciaga FW21 Blazer, and we think this version of the blazer may be our favorite.

Tracee took to her Instagram to show off the swaggy blazer, and we absolutely love how she styled it.  Styled by Grace Wrightsell and Karla Welch, Tracee sported the Gucci’s and Balenciaga’s “Hacker Project” blazer with platform Marc Jacob Mary Jane shoes, white socks, and Wolford sheer black stockings. Her hair was slicked back in a simple bun, and her makeup featured a blue smokey eye and a popping red lip.  Tracee’s Tiffany & Co diamond necklace was the perfect accessory to add to this fierce look.

Tracee’s social media followers were absolutely here for her ensemble. Tons of celebrities sang her praises with fire emojis and heart eyes. One follower wrote, “It’s the whole fit for me! Especially the shoes with socks! Everything! 😍😍😍😍😍.” While other followers praised every part of the outfit from her shoes to her white socks.

Just a week or so ago, Beyoncé rocked a similar look with the sparkly version of this blazer.  Although Bey brought the pressure in her outfit, Tracee’s version of the Gucci’s and Balenciaga’s “Hacker Project” blazer is giving more couture vibes.

Your thoughts?

Celebs Like Tracee Ellis Ross and Beyoncé Love This Gucci x Balenciaga FW21 Blazer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

