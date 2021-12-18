LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Veteran R&B group New Edition headlines an iconic lineup with the legendary Charlie Wilson, along with special guest, Jodeci, the bad boys of R&B. The Culture Tour kicks off a 30-city tour February 2022, in Columbus, Ga., with stops in Los Angeles, New York, and New Edition’s hometown of Boston.

With a career spanning over four decades, Charlie Wilson also known as “Uncle Charlie,” is one of the few names in music that resonate with multiple generations of music lovers. Beginning as the co-founder/lead singer for The Gap Band (“Outstanding, “Burn Rubber On Me,” “Yearning For Your Love,”) Wilson later embarked on a successful solo career garnering himself thirteen Grammy awards nominations, eleven NAACP Image Awards (including two wins), the BMI Icon Award in 2005, and the 2009 Soul Train Icon Award.

Representing the sound that shaped 90s R&B, the iconic group Jodeci joins the tour as a special guest. The group debuted their first album, Forever My Lady, in 1991 and have sold more than 20 million records worldwide. They have been the soundtrack to many music lover’s most memorable moments for over 30 years with hit songs “Forever My Lady,” “Stay,” and “Come and Talk To Me”. After a several year hiatus the group has reunited and are ready to show fans why they reign supreme as one of the most iconic R&B groups of all time.

G Squared Events and Black Promoters Collective presents The Culture Tour starring New Edition with Charlie Wilson and special guest Jodeci coming to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, March 4th.

Tickets are on sale now, but this weekend 93.1WZAK has your early Xmas present… just text “93tickets” to 23845 for your chance to win a pair tickets…. Text message and data rates may apply.

Win Tickets: New Edition LIVE w/ Jodeci & Charlie Wilson was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: