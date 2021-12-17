CLE
Browns Game Against Raiders Postponed

After being hesitant for quite a while, the NFL has decided to move the game involving the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders after an ever-increasing number of Browns players and coaches have been tested positive with COVID-19.

It got to a point where the third-string quarterback got to get called into playing as both the starting and backup QB got hit with COVID.

Now, instead of playing on Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m., both the Browns and Raiders will play against each other on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

The news was reported by both CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson and ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Here are the Cleveland Browns who tested positive this week:

  • HC Kevin Stefanski

  • Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

  • QB Baker Mayfield

  • WR Jarvis Landry

  • CB Troy Hill

  • DT Malik McDowell

  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

  • S John Johnson

  • TE Austin Hooper

  • TE Ross Travis

  • OT Jedrick Wills

  • G Wyatt Teller

  • G Drew Forbes

  • DE Tak McKinley

  • WR Jojo Natson

  • S Ronnie Harrison

  • QB Case Keenum

  • S Grant Delpit

  • CB A.J. Green

  • LB Jacob Phillips

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney

The move to reschedule the game will now give the Browns more time to prepare and see who is available to play or even rejoin the team.

It also puts an end to the game being known as the “Greed Bowl” after the NFL was resistant in postponing the matchup for several days.

 

