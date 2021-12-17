Browns Game Against Raiders Postponed

After being hesitant for quite a while, the NFL has decided to move the game involving the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders after an ever-increasing number of Browns players and coaches have been tested positive with COVID-19.
It got to a point where the third-string quarterback got to get called into playing as both the starting and backup QB got hit with COVID.
Now, instead of playing on Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m., both the Browns and Raiders will play against each other on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.
The news was reported by both CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson and ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Here are the Cleveland Browns who tested positive this week:
-
HC Kevin Stefanski
-
Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
-
QB Baker Mayfield
-
WR Jarvis Landry
-
CB Troy Hill
-
DT Malik McDowell
-
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
-
S John Johnson
-
TE Austin Hooper
-
TE Ross Travis
-
OT Jedrick Wills
-
G Wyatt Teller
-
G Drew Forbes
-
DE Tak McKinley
-
WR Jojo Natson
-
S Ronnie Harrison
-
QB Case Keenum
-
S Grant Delpit
-
CB A.J. Green
-
LB Jacob Phillips
-
DE Jadeveon Clowney
The move to reschedule the game will now give the Browns more time to prepare and see who is available to play or even rejoin the team.
It also puts an end to the game being known as the “Greed Bowl” after the NFL was resistant in postponing the matchup for several days.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images
First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam
Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam
1. Diddy and Kim Porter leaving a party thrown by the Beckhams in Santa MonicaSource:WENN 1 of 42
2. Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Sixth Annual "Art For Life" BenefitSource:Getty 2 of 42
3. 2005 MTV VMA's Hosted By DiddySource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Launch Party For OK! MagazineSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. 6th Annual BET AwardsSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Royal Birthday Ball for Sean "P. Diddy" CombsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. 2003 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. VH1 Big in 2003Source:Getty 8 of 42
9. Birthday Ball for Sean 'P. Diddy' CombsSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. Life Ball 2012Source:Getty 10 of 42
11. Life Ball Welcome PartySource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Opening Night For "The Rock N Roll Of Hip Hop" Photo ExhibitSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. The 77th Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sean P. Diddy Combs' Surprise 35th Birthday PartySource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Loon's Self-Titled Debut Album Release PartySource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Toya Wright Hosts Vanquish LoungeSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. On The Run Tour After PartySource:Getty 17 of 42
18. Reginae's "All White" Sweet 16 Birthday PartySource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Kim Porter attends Vanity Fair Oscar PartySource:Getty 19 of 42
20. Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend "Fashion For Relief" Sponsored by M.A.C CosmeticsSource:Getty 20 of 42
21. Haute Couture Fall-winter Versace 2002/03Source:Getty 21 of 42
22. Sanaa Lathan Hosts Event At BesoSource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Film Festival Premiere Of Open Road Films' "Dope"Source:Getty 23 of 42
24. United Against Ebola BenefitSource:Getty 24 of 42
25. Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has To Win"Source:Getty 25 of 42
26. Diddy's Annual White Party in LASource:Getty 26 of 42
27. 2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story"Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Kim Porter attends the Dolce & Gabbana ShowSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop"Source:Getty 29 of 42
30. 7th Annual Post BET Awards Party hosted by DJ KhaledSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Tom Ford New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Celebrity Sightings In Los AngelesSource:Getty 32 of 42
33. Dolce & Gabbana Queen Of Hearts PartySource:Getty 33 of 42
34. Vanity Fair Aftershow PartySource:Getty 34 of 42
35. P. Diddy Birthday BallSource:Getty 35 of 42
36. 77th Academy Awards - Kodak TheatreSource:Getty 36 of 42
37. February 2018 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Sean "P Diddy" Combs Royal Birthday BallSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Ladylike Foundation's 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship LuncheonSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Celebrity Sightings in Los AngelesSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. "The Holiday Calendar" Special Screening Los AngelesSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. Annual White Party held at a private residence in Beverly HillsSource:WENN 42 of 42
Browns Game Against Raiders Postponed was originally published on wzakcleveland.com