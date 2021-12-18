Megan Thee Stallion Bestowed With Humanitarian Award In Houston

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

From earning a Bachelor of Science degree in health administration from Texas Southern University to dropping chart-topping music, rapstress Megan Thee Stallion has had nothing short of an extraordinary year and she recently was honored for philanthropic work. According to People, the Texas native—whose real name is Megan Pete—received the 18th Congressional District’s Humanitarian Award in Houston.

Beyond her lyricism, Pete is known for uplifting communities in need through an array of social good projects. She’s supported healthcare workers amid the pandemic, stepped up to cover housing repair costs for senior citizens and single mothers in Houston whose homes were damaged by Winter Storm Uri and launched scholarship programs to empower the next generation of innovators and changemakers. For one of her latest projects, she teamed up with Popeyes to gift a Black-founded nonprofit with a six-figure endowment. Pete has also been a fierce advocate for women’s empowerment, continually using her platform to speak out against sexism.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee bestowed her with the award one day after Pete’s college graduation. “It’s my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me,” Pete shared while receiving the honor. “My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her. I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today.”

Pete is continuing to make power moves that transcend beyond the music industry. She recently inked a first-look deal with Netflix. Under the pact, she will develop television series and an array of other projects for the subscription streaming service and production company. “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” she said in a statement, according to Variety.

