The Irony: Trump Sues NY AG Letitia James For Trying ‘To Harass, Intimidate, And Retaliate Against’ Him

Donald Trump, the king — or, president, if you will — of harassing, intimidating and retaliating, has filed a retaliatory lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James and accusing her of trying to “harass, intimidate and retaliate against” him.

The irony, of course, is that Trump’s lawsuit is quite obviously designed to in an apparent effort to “harass, intimidate and retaliate against” James, whose office has been making serious headway into its investigation of Trump and his investigation. Trump’s lawsuit aims to stop James’ against him and his company.

(Never mind the additional irony of a man who dedicated the last five years to trying to “harass, intimidate and retaliate against” Black women now claiming that a Black woman is doing that to him. But we digress…)

The lawsuit screamed of desperation and came less than two weeks after James suspended her short-lived gubernatorial campaign in order to seek re-election as attorney general because, as she said at the time, “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.”

James never named Trump once, but the announcement that she was suspending her campaign came on the same day that the Washington Post first reported that her office intends to depose the twice-impeached former president in an effort to find out whether the practice of tax fraud “permeated the Trump Organization.”

The answer to that question is likely a resounding “yes,” considering Trump’s new lawsuit, which was filed Monday morning in federal court, the New York Times reported.

“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the lawsuit says in part.

James offered a swift response that suggested it’s only a matter of time before she brings Trump and his company to justice.

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings,” James said in a brief statement. “To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions.”

The lawsuit also takes Trump’s rhetoric one step further after his organization reacted with obvious nerves to James’ announcement that she would no longer be running for governor of New York next year.

“This is another political witch-hunt,” the Trump Organization said in a statement earlier this month. “The only focus of the New York AG is to investigate Trump, all for her own political ambitions … This political prosecution is illegal, unethical and is a travesty to our great state and legal system.”

James has been laser-focused on the ongoing civil and criminal investigations in New York since her office launched the probe in 2019. That’s when she issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank to obtain records related to the financing of four major Trump Organization projects and a failed effort to buy the Buffalo Bills.

James was interested in accessing a wide range of documents that include loan applications, mortgages, lines of credit and other financing transactions in connection with the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Congressional testimony from Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen prompted the investigation.

The investigation into Trump and the Trump organization came just three months after James was sworn in as New York’s first Black woman attorney general.

“We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well,” James said at the time.

Trump has a long history of being part of a lawsuit on one side or the other. By the time he became the Republican presidential nominee in 2016, he and the Trump Organization has been “involved in at least 3,500 legal actions in federal and state courts during the past three decades,” USA Today reported at the time.

He took the same tack against his own niece when he sued Mary Trump over the alleged disclosure of his tax documents — items that are probably of great use to James and her office’s investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization.

The irony of it all…

