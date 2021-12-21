Sanaa Lathan Shows Off A Butterfly-Clad Ponytail On Her Instagram And It’s Simply Beautiful

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Not being one who to shy away from a new hairdo, Sanaa Lathan got super creative with her latest hairstyle. The Nappily Ever After actress stunned her followers on Instagram with a high, lengthy braided pony clad with butterflies, and we can’t wait to imitate this artsy look!

Sanaa rocked this adorable hairstyle to a fundraiser celebration, and we are more than sure she got tons of compliments. The mastermind behind the hairstyle was none other than celebrity stylist Kim Kimble who posted Sanaa’s picture to her Instagram with a caption that stated how much fun she had creating Sanaa’s look. Sanaa’s edges were slicked back for days, and her baby hair lay perfectly in place. The thick, beautiful braid came to her waist, and the butterflies took the snazzy hairstyle to the next level.

Sanaa’s 5 million followers were absolutely digging her butterfly-clad ponytail. Celebrities like Rapsody and Holly Robinson Pete showed her much love. Other followers inundated her comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis.

From protective styles to shaving her head bald, Sanaa’s hair versatility is nothing less than intriguing. We love that she’s not afraid to switch it up when it comes to her mane. She can rock the perfect twist out or have us swooning over her bouncy silk press.

If you’re looking for hair inspiration for the holiday season or just hair inspiration period, look no further than Sanaa’s page.

