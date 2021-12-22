News
Really? Ben Carson Says We Should Stop Testing Asymptomatic People For COVID-19 In Order To Slow Positive Cases

Like Trump, Carson appears to be of the opinion that pretending the problem doesn't exist will make it go away.

Ben Carson, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who landed the position despite having zero experience in housing or urban development, recently made an appearance on conservative Pornhub network Fox News to give bad medical advice about COVID-19 testing despite being a certified doctor who was also a member of Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force.

“I personally think we should seriously give thought to not testing people who are asymptomatic,” Carson said. “Like I said, we’re going to end up with a real problem. We’re going to have massive numbers of people who test positive. What are we going to do? We’re going to shut everything down? It just doesn’t make any sense, and, particularly, when you’re dealing with something that doesn’t make people very sick.”

MORE: Downplaying Slavery, Ben Carson Compares Critical Race Theory Advocates To 'Animals'

If Carson’s reasoning (if you can call it that) sounds familiar it’s because the guy who used to occupy the White House and use Carson’s eyelids as a weighted blanket tried the same argument and got dragged to hell and back for it. When Donald Trump said with a straight face that “if we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases if any,” his own administration was so embarrassed by the ridiculousness of the statement that his staff members told media outlets he was just joking, only to have Trump double down on it.

Like Trump, Carson appears to be of the opinion that pretending the problem doesn’t exist will make it go away, which, incidentally, is also the Republican approach to dealing with racism, non-whitewashed American history, the Capitol riot and the tragic continued existence of Marjorie Taylor Greene. 

Perhaps Carson is dealing with perpetually looking like he’s right in the middle of falling asleep by trapping himself in a 2020 time loop so he doesn’t fall completely unconscious. That would explain why after nearly 900,000 COVID-19 deaths in America alone, he’s still going with last years’ denial strategy of downplaying the danger of the pandemic.

Covid “doesn’t make people very sick?” Really? Even fellow Republicans Chris Christie, who recovered from COVID, got sick enough that he admitted he was wrong for downplaying the seriousness of the virus. And what about fellow COVID cons like Herman Cain and Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen who fought mask and vaccine mandates only to end up dying of the thing they treated like it was no big deal?

So much for telling Carson to get out of politics and stick to being a medical professional—apparently he’s useless at both. 

Ben Carson, Who Once Spent $31K In Government Funds On A HUD Dining Set, Criticizes Biden's Budget

Ben Carson Suggests Systemic Racism Isn't 'Real' Anymore

Unqualified Ben Carson's Coronavirus 'Plan' Proves Trump And Them Have No Clue What To Do

Ben Carson appears to have been made the fall guy after recently being appointed to the White House's coronavirus task force. The HUD Secretary spoke on the "plan" Donald Trump's administration plans to implement in light of the passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship, 20 of whom have tested positive for the virus, docking in Oakland, California on Monday. However, Carson stumbled and fumbled, while he appeared to be particularly clueless on the aforementioned "plan."

"The vice president met with the CEOs of the major cruise ship companies yesterday, and they are coming up with a plan within 72 hours of that meeting," Carson told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos noted that the cruise ship will dock prior to the "plan" being devised. "The plan will be in place by that time," Carson replied. Carson, who is a former neurosurgeon, did not go into further detail regarding the plan. However, he did say that he does not want to review it. "I don't want to preview the plan right now," he said.

When asked if he "should be able to do that," Carson replied, "I think it needs to all come from a solidarity source, we shouldn't have 16 people saying what the plan is, particularly when it hasn't been fully formulated." Carson was also asked about how communities should respond to the virus, but instead, focused on individuals and the precautionary measures they should take. "I think it's time for people to really indulge themselves in learning about how viruses are spread. And to take advantage of that knowledge in determining what their daily activities are going to be," he said. Carson added that people who are in "high-risk categories" should avoid being in large crowds or attending rallies.

Carson, as well as FDA commissioner, Stephen Hahn, were added to the coronavirus task force last Sunday, March 1, according to The Hill. Kelvin Droegmeier, who is the head of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy was added to the team as well. The announcement of the new members on the White House task force came after Trump handed Vice President Mike Pence the responsibility of leading the government's response to the coronavirus. According to ABC News, there are at least 433 confirmed coronavirus cases within 31 U.S. states, as well as Washington, D.C. There have been 19 deaths.

