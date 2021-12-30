News
Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high

According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic.

DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided an update on those efforts.

DeWine added that since June 1, Ohio data shows that 92.5% of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

