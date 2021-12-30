Normani Brings Ciara To Tears While Thanking Her For Being A Role Model: ‘You’re Somebody That I’ve Looked Up To Forever’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Normani is publicly giving Ciara her flowers and we love to see it!

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 25-year-old singer sat down with guest host, Ciara, and things got pretty emotional after Normani told the “Level Up” artist that she’s “someone she’s looked up to forever.”

“I’ve always felt like representation was so key, and being a little girl in my grandmother’s living room learning the ‘1, 2 Step’ and ‘Goodies.’ Literally, the earliest memories that I have, you were a part of that,” Normani explained to the 36-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist.

She continued, “You really helped shape the artist and the woman that I felt like I could be,” adding, “you really opened my mind to those possibilities. Like, Black Girl Magic.” Normani ended her praise by telling Ciara, “I love you.”

Getting visibly emotional, Ciara responded, “Don’t make me cry!” while wiping away tears. “That is so awesome. Thank you. That means a lot. Sorry guys, I got a little emotional.” Check out the heartfelt moment below. This isn’t the first time Normani has publicly praised Ciara for being such a huge inspiration to her career. Earlier this year during the 2021 Soul Train Awards, the “Wild Side” singer accepted the award for Best Dance Performance and thanked Ciara for paving the way for her to even have the opportunity to win such an award. “I was a black girl in my grandmother’s living room, studying Ciara, studying the greats. Michael Jackson. Janet. Bey. Ashanti. And it’s just women like that that have paved the way for me to even have the opportunity to stand here in front of you guys,” she told the audience.

