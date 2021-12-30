CLE
HomeCLE

Mask Mandate For Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Events In Cleveland

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

COVID-19 numbers are going up with no let up in sight, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is now saying, No MASK, NO VACCINE…NO EVENTS FOR YOU.   And if you are thinking of wearing one of those masks that can’t protect you from nothing but can get through the door because you have somethings on…no events for you either, starting Friday, December 31, 2021.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will now require all fans ages two and over attending events to wear a mask at all times while inside the venue. The rule applies to when guests are walking about and also in their seats, with the only exception coming when people are actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves or vents do not meet health and safety standards and will not be permitted. If a guest does not have an approved mask at time of entry, a mask will be provided at no cost.  Plus there is more….READ MORE HERE

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Mask Mandate For Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Events In Cleveland  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close