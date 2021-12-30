CLE
Local Walmart’s Close To Sanitize Against COVID-19

Tis the season to be jolly and go shopping however with COVID-19 positive cases going up and testing becoming scarce, it is leaving businesses that are fighting to keep their doors open because they are short staffed with employees that are sick to close down for a couple days to sanitize and regroup.

Two Northeast Ohio Walmart stores closed for two days while undergoing cleaning to fight the spread of COVID-19. The Walmart store 7235 Market Drive Place, Bainbridge, reopened today after closing on Tuesday while the Walmart in Ashtabula, located at 3551 N. Ridge Road is closed and scheduled to reopen on Friday morning at 6 a.m.

According to a Walmart spokesperson:

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,”

