The legacy continues. All six members of New Edition on one stage.. this time, it’s for the culture!! The Culture Tour hits Cleveland on March 4, 2022 and tickets are available now!! Groove to classic songs at the biggest concert of the decade with hits after hits.
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
Also starring Charlie Wilson and special guests Jodeci!!
Experience the concert of the decade! Spend March 4, 2022 with New Edition, Charlie Wilson and Jodeci at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
March 4: New Edition with Charlie Wilson & Jodeci!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com