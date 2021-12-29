March 4: New Edition with Charlie Wilson & Jodeci!!

Continue reading 10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You

10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You

[caption id="attachment_4226024" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor[/caption] “Every morning, we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better.” — Alan Bonner So you've made it through another year. If you're like the rest of us, you've had some ups, some downs and a few WTF moments seasoned in for a little flavor. But the point is you made it! You're still here and still strong. And maybe there are areas where you could certainly do better - the good news is, none of us are a finished product. Over the course of a lifetime we'll be many different people. Now the question becomes, how do we show up in 2022 as an even more amazing version of ourselves? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXNE4MD2X2w Well it takes work. It takes time and consistency. So rather than wait until the clock strikes 12 on December 31st, here are a few ways to get the ball rolling now. This way, when the calendar year flips, you'll slide right into the type of person a younger you would be proud of. “There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own self.” — A. Huxley Check out the gallery below.