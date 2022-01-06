Sports
HomeSports

Ohio State Football Team Staffer Used A Photo Of Trayvon Martin To Enforce Team’s ‘No Hoodie’ Rule

So he felt the need to use a random photo of a Black teen in a hoodie to tell mostly Black players they weren't allowed to wear one, why?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Michigan State v Ohio State

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Last weekend, former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson, who apparently retired from football before the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl game on Saturday, posted a lengthy Twitter thread recalling his experiences as a “young Black college athlete at the highest level.” Much of what Williamson had to say about the team was unflattering and had to do specifically with the exploitation of young Black athletes, an issue that has plagued college sports for some time now. And mentioned in the tweet-storm was former OSU football coach Urban Meyer, who left the team after the 2018 Rose Bowl and was fired as Jacksonville Jaguars coach last month.

But there was one tweet from Williamson that stood out and sent Black Twitter into an easily understandable frenzy. Williamson revealed that in 2017, a team staffer used a photo of Trayvon Martin to illustrate a rule barring players from wearing hoodies in the football building.

According to TMZ, On Sunday, Meyer denied the photo was used to enforce the rule and said Williamson’s tweets were way out of line.

“We did not, and never would show a picture of Trayvon Martin. My gosh, no,” he said. “I would never do that. He is crossing the line here. It seems people are just piling on now. But, that never happened.”But just two days later, he was singing a different tune.“I didn’t know about it until one hour ago, until after talking to (former Buckeyes safety Tyvis Powell),” Meyer told The Columbus Dispatch Tuesday. “I wasn’t there (in the meeting). None of the coaches were present. It was a support staffer who was in error and apologized.”I meeeaan, it seemed like Meyers was pretty adamant that it “never happened,” and that quickly shifted to, “OK, it happened, but I ain’t know”—but whatever.Meyer then went on to complain about accusations of racism in true white fragility fashion.

“My biggest thing is you use that R-word (racism) and it doesn’t matter if it’s true or not, people run with it,” he said.

Mind you, Meyer is the same coach who, during his short-lived tenure with the Jaguars, hired and defended the hiring of former University of Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle o be the Jaguars’ director of sports performance despite the fact that dozens of Black college football players had accused Doyle of racism and abuse in the past. Meyers bosted that he and Doyle, who ended up resigning over the allegations, had a relationship that “goes back close to 20 years,” and that he “did a very good job vetting that one.”

It’s almost as if old white men aren’t the best people to judge whether or not something racist happened or not.

After all, we haven’t even gotten to the question of why players were prohibited from wearing hoodies in the first place, but we know the stigma of Black men in hoodies because it was often used to justify George Zimmerman‘s suspicion of Trayvon that prompted him to stalk, harass and ultimately shoot the teen dead in the first place.

“Our team rule was no hats or hoodies or sunglasses of any kind but only in team meetings, just so we could see their eyes and make sure they were paying attention and not asleep,” Meyer claimed.

The Dispatch also reached out to Powell who said the staffer who used Trayvon’s photo “was truly uneducated on that situation & really didn’t have any idea the story behind the image.”

First of all, are we to believe that despite Trayvon’s death and Zimmerman’s eventual arrest being all over the national news just a few years prior to the incident, this staffer had no idea about any of it? And even if that is the case—so he felt the need to use a random photo of a Black teen in a hoodie to tell mostly Black players they weren’t allowed to wear one, why?

Just saying, perhaps Williamson’s tweets weren’t so out of line after all.

SEE ALSO:

OP-ED: Black College Athletes Need To Become Doctors — Not Draft Picks

So Basically, Deion Sanders Thinks IG Model Brittany Renner Is A Gold Digger-Dodging Sensei

Tennis players Venus and Serena Williams pose in 1991 in Compton

‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

30 photos Launch gallery

‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

Continue reading ‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKP_0z52ZAw If there's one thing that the new movie about the father of Venus and Serena Williams taught its viewers, it's that there is an unbreakable, loving bond between Richard Williams and his daughters, who he has coached to unprecedented levels of tennis greatness. It's a narrative that is a decided departure from the many media reports that have dominated the Williams sisters' careers and how their father strategically planned out to perfection and propelled the two Black women to become among the greatest players the sport of tennis has ever seen regardless of gender. MORE: Colorism Debate Explodes After Will Smith Is Cast As Richard Williams "King Richard" -- starring and produced by Will Smith -- was released nationally in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday to zero in on what it was like for a Black man and his wife to raise five daughters in Compton, California, in the 1980s, a time when the Los Angeles suburb was a notorious hub for street gang activity that included plenty of drug-related violence. While the movie provides a snapshot of the travails facing Richard Williams and his wife, Oracene, as they looked for ways to raise their family out of a low-income setting, it was the tennis prodigies' father who was the focus on the film that not only showed the extreme lengths he went through to advance his daughters' careers but also just how much they love their father for doing so. MORE: Black Twitter Slams A Few Critics Over Sexism Claims In ‘King Richard’ One of the most telling scenes in the movie doubles down on that point and perfectly reenacts a TV interview Venus was having when Richard Williams interrupts because he takes issue with the line of questioning. It is a poignant moment that displays both his paternal instincts as well as his informed knowledge about how negatively mass media portrays young Black people, in particular. https://twitter.com/bakara_j/status/1462118116935319553?s=20 It was Richard Williams who punched his daughters to become the absolute best and reach the highest heights of a sport that historically has been dominated by white people. He intentionally chose that sport because of the potential for earnings and trained his daughters to have the type of never-give-up attitude exemplified by their unrivaled achievements in tennis. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tn2W744pxXI While Venus and Serena are not credited among the film's producers, they likely had heavy input in how their father would be portrayed on the bid screen -- especially since he had repeatedly been vilified on the small screen in TV news reports criticizing his coaching style. "King Richard" attempts to set the record straight on that as well as its effects on his daughters, who are portrayed in the movie as fully supporting their father's efforts to push them to greatness on the tennis court. Frequently shown in his short-shorts and other tennis gear, "King Richard" nailed the wardrobe favored by Richard Williams and even spotlighted the sisters' beaded braids, which was their signature early on in their careers. Above all, there was a common theme of Black family love in "King Richard," a motif that is rarely touched upon in motion pictures and mass media alike. Keep reading to find vintage photos of Serena and Venus with their father over the years for further proof of their unbreakable daddy-daughter bond.

Ohio State Football Team Staffer Used A Photo Of Trayvon Martin To Enforce Team’s ‘No Hoodie’ Rule  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close