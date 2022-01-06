News
HomeNews

Ohio school COVID cases top 130,000 as number

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Coronavirus - school operation

Source: picture alliance / Getty

According to NBC4i, more than 110,000 Ohio school students and more than 22,000 teachers and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest weekly data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Numbers reflect the week ending the previous Sunday, so this week’s modest increase of 5,559 new cases is lower, because it reflects a time that schools were on winter break.

Ohio K-12 schools have reported 136,082 total cases to ODH since the school year began. Infections were caught in and out of school.

113,310 (83%) cases are students and 22,772 (17%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/ohio-school-covid-cases-top-130000-as-numbers-lag-from-winter-break/

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Ohio school COVID cases top 130,000 as number  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close