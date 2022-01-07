Crime
Ahmaud Arbery’s Parents Will Be Present When Son’s Murderers Are Sentenced

The sentencing of Greg and Travis McMichaels and William "Roddie" Bryan comes nearly two years after the brazen killing in Brunswick, Georgia.

Ahmaud Arbery's killers: Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael

Ahmaud Arbery’s convicted murderers, from left: Gregory McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan, Travis McMichael. | Source: Glynn County Sheriff’s Office

The parents of Ahamuad Arbery will be present in a Georgia courtroom when their son’s three convicted murderers are scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for the brutal and brazen killing of the unarmed Black jogger in a case that centered on race and captivated the world’s attention.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud’s mother, and Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud’s father, will be in attendance at the Glynn County Courthouse in the town of Brunswick for the sentencing hearing where father-son duo Gregory and Travis McMichael along with their friend William “Roddie” Bryan learn their fates, according to renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The expectation is that life sentences will be handed down by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley.

Hundreds March to the White House to Protest Police Violence

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

All three convicted murderers face life sentences for their roles in Ahmaud’s killing, which happened on Feb. 23, 2020, after the trio racially profiled, chased, trapped and shot the 25-year-old because they suspected without proof that he burglarized a nearby property.

They will find out on Friday whether their sentences will include eligibility for parole, a possibility that realistically only affects Travis McMichael, who is 35 years old. Their convictions carry a mandatory minimum of 30 years served in prison before they would be eligible for parole, depending on the sentencing Friday. Gregory McMichael is 66 and Bryan is 52.

The McMichaels and Bryan on Nov. 24, 2021, were each found guilty of nearly all the criminal counts for which they were charged in the killing. All three were indicted by a grand jury on malice and felony murder charges as well as aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, talks with the media outside the Glynn County Courthouse on November 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Georgia. | Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all counts. Greg McMichael was found guilty on all but one of the charges and Bryan was found guilty on all but three of the charges. There were nine counts that the jury had to consider.

The guilty verdicts mean the mostly white jury didn’t buy the defendants’ claim that they were attempting to make a citizen’s arrest of Arbery when Travis McMichael shot him twice at close range with a shotgun. At the time he was killed, Arbery was unarmed and only wearing a t-shirt, shorts and running shoes.

After Friday’s sentencing, the convicted murderers still must answer to federal hate crime charges in another trial scheduled to begin next month in a case that will determine whether they went after Arbery because he was Black. Jury selection in that trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 7, according to the Associated Press.

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST

Marcus Arbery (L), Ahmaud Arbery’s father, speaks outside the Fountain of Praise church during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, Texas, on June 8, 2020. | Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Next month, the McMichaels and Bryan face a second trial, this time in U.S. District Court on federal hate crime charges. A judge has set jury selection to begin Feb. 7. Prosecutors will argue that the three men violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.

Before the sentencing hearing, Crump and fellow civil rights attorney and Texas attorney general candidate Lee Merritt, who represents’ Cooper-Jones, are scheduled to accompany Ahmaud’s parents at a prayer breakfast at the courthouse Friday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated following the sentencing with additional information as it becomes available.

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:30 p.m. ET, Dec. 14, 2021 Originally published: May 26, 2020 Nearly three weeks after a jury found three white men guilty of felony murder for killing Ahmaud Arbery last year in Brunswick, Georgia, a judge has finally set the date for them to be sentenced for their convictions. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their friend William "Roddie" Bryan -- who were all shown on video actively participating in Arbery's killing in the middle of a street in broad daylight on Feb. 23, 2020 -- will learn their punitive fate on Jan. 7, 2022. They are each facing life sentences for their roles in the racist and vigilante shooting that bore all the hallmarks of a modern-day lynching. The very next month, the murderous trio is scheduled to stand trial for federal hate crime charges from the shooting, according to CNN. As they did with the state trial, they have also pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. The three men were accused of racially profiling Arbery, arming themselves, jumping in trucks, chasing him down, blocking his path in the streets and then shooting him to death. Holding them accountable has been a long time coming for Arbery's loved ones and attorneys representing his family, who have been seeking justice in a case that was seemingly covered up by his murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, all with a cruel, allegedly racist twist. The imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting and accused murderers harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. Ahead of the murder trial, Arbery's mother chose to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in an interview published Feb. 23, the anniversary of her son's death. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in the town of Brunswick have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case was the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

