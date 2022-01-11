‘She Is A Sick Person’: Eric Trump, Dad’s Attorney Lash Out At Letitia James’ Probe Heats Up

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ex-President Donald Trump and the Trumpanzees…sorry, the Trump Organization are big mad that New York Attorney General Letitia James is moving forward with her civil investigation into the former commander-in-lying-about-literally-everything’s finances, and they’re scrambling like rust-colored rats to put an end to it.

So Trump’s attorney and his son have been making the right-wing media rounds, not to make any kind of a comprehensive argument as to why the investigation should end, but to throw ad-hominem-laced shots at James and claim Trump and his organization are being unfairly persecuted by an AG who is out to get them.

“She is a sick person who really truly has taken her oath of office and just weaponized it,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said of James on Republican Nickelodeon…sorry, Newsmax. “We basically today said, look, we get the court system, we get that it’s going to take a couple of years to get through a normal case. But this is so bad, we have to stop right now and be fair. The fishing expedition has to stop.”

According to Rolling Stone, the Trump Organization filed a motion in court Monday to request either a preliminary injunction against James and her probe or James’ recusal from the case while the company’s lawsuit against her proceeds.

Eric Trump, the Tito Jackson of Trump kids, also went to bat for the cult leader who happens to be his father by making an appearance on conservative comic-Con…sorry, Fox news to make claims that James’ investigation is unconstitutional without bothering to explain how.

“She ran on the campaign promise of suing my father because she didn’t believe in his political party, because she didn’t like us, because the people of Washington, D.C., told her to do that,” he siad. “It violates the Constitution. It’s unethical, it’s wrong, and you don’t need to listen to me. Listen to all the videos where (James said) ‘I’m gonna get him, I’m gonna get his children, I’m gonna take him down’…This is what you’d expect from Russia, from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff.”

So basically, Eric and Habba are claiming James is as obsessed with getting Trump and Trump was with getting to the bottom of the widespread voter fraud that existed exclusively in his imagination.

But James doesn’t really care about what the orange snowflake brigade is talking about. Rolling Stone reported that she said in a statement responding to the organization’s desperate attempts to evade the probe that delay tactics will not stop us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to testify with our office under oath. Our investigation will continue undeterred.”

