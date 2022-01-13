A True All-Star Experience: ‘NBA Crossover’ Headed To The Land

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For sports fans hoping to join in on all the fun coming to The Land next month, look no further than NBA Crossover, an immersive NBA experience sporting event taking place during NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland.

NBA Crossover, presented in conjunction with marquee partner AT&T, is the NBA’s premier event for creative collaboration between the league, its partners, current and former players, celebrities and influencers, and will take over the Cleveland Public Auditorium from Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20. The weekend-long exhibition will showcase the intersection of basketball and culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game. NBA Crossover will engage fans with immersive experiences, partner activations, NBA and WNBA player and talent appearances, limited edition merchandise and collectibles, art and memorabilia displays, apparel customization and more.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in

the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Local fans are also encouraged to download the app to participate in the NBA All-Star Rewards Program, which provides a chance to win tickets to attend NBA All-Star 2022 events and other exclusive prizes.

Local fans can also win exclusive prizes, including tickets to NBA Crossover and additional NBA AllStar 2022 events, through the NBA All-Star Rewards Program by downloading the NBA Events App and registering to participate. Points for the city-wide small business scavenger hunt can be earned by scanning QR codes through the NBA Events App when patronizing the nearly 200 (and growing) participating locally-owned restaurants and retail businesses, more than 70 percent of which are minority or women-owned, located throughout Cuyahoga County.

