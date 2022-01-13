The First Black Woman Writer For SNL, Sylvia Traymore Morrison Joins The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Photo by

The First Black Woman Writer For SNL, Sylvia Traymore Morrison Joins The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Kei-Touch interviewed Sylvia Traymore Morrison!  Originally from Washington, DC, Sylvia is the only renowned African American Female Impressionist in the country. She was also the first black female writer for Saturday Night Live! In recent years she has become an author.

She was one of the first solo artists to tour and open for Whitney Houston when Ms. Houston was one of the biggest names in the entertainment business. The arenas they performed in sometimes housed well over 30,000 people.

When heavyweight boxing was at its zenith and Muhammad Ali was in his prime, Sylvia was asked to host a Roast of the Champ at the legendary Apollo Theater.

