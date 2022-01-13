Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Call It Quits + Other Shocking Celebrity Breakups We Didn’t See Coming

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have called it quits. Can’t say we saw that coming. According to joint statement released on both Lisa and Jason’s social media account, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” it read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

2022 is clearly off to a rocky start. Between the Omicron variant causing an uptick in COVID cases and a handful of celebrity couples who’ve separated, our Bingo card is in disarray. Lisa and Jason aren’t the only celebrity couple to break up, keep scrolling for some more public breakups that caught us by surprise.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

After five years of marriage, the boho chic couple are going their separate ways, but not really, with two children they’ll be co-parenting but their union is reportedly over. The two were last photographed together on the carpet at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on Feb. 7, 2020.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…” they said in their announcement.

Meagan Good & Devon Franklin

While we didn’t see it coming, apparently Harlem actress Meagan Good and Devon Franklin’s decade-long marriage has been on the rocks for some time.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” both Meagan and Devon wrote on social media. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they continued.

Tiffany Haddish & Common

