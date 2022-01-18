LaLa Anthony And Her Glemaud Dress Are A Match Made In Heaven

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

LaLa Anthony has been on the prowl lately, via her Instagram page. Over the last couple of days she’s been rolling out the looks, and we’ve been impressed. Some of her most recent looks have been sporty chic, but she flawlessly shut it down when she struck a pose in a neon green Glemaud SS22 cutout dress, partnered with neon green plexi Guiseppe Zanotti sandals, and a green Bottega Veneta purse.

There’s no doubt that Anthony looks amazing in this curve-hugging dress. As you scroll through the carousel, you’ll see she is headed out for a night on the town with her home girls.

In another post, Anthony posed in a black and white designer monochrome look. She paired her Mulger top with matching pants, a black blazer, and a large Birkin bag.

She also slayed this white Balmain set that she wore with an inch blue cropped Prada puffer jacket.

If you’re ever looking for fashion inspiration, you might find a look or two worth recreating on Anthony’s page. Her style is chic, sexy, and completely effortless. While my pockets aren’t as long and strong like the 38-year-old actress, retailers like PrettyLittleThing and ASOS have designs that are similar and more affordable.

Anthony is on a fashion rampage and I’m here for it. What do you think? Are you loving her latest looks?

