Rihanna Steps Out With A$AP Rocky In An All Black Matrix-Inspired Ensemble

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky stepped out for a New York City date night in a Matrix-inspired ensemble. The beauty mogul and award-winning singer looked comfortably chic in an oversized Nappa leather Prada bomber jacket, leather pants, and leather cowboy boots.

The couple walked through the sea of fans and paparazzi with their heads down, in efforts to make it to their destination. Rocky was also casually dressed in a pair of blue ripped jeans, an olive green hoodie, a flannel shirt, and white sneakers.

Fans began to speculate that the oversized jacket was a ploy to hid a growing baby bump. This has become a trend with most Rihanna sitings. There are two things her fans want from her; new music and a baby Rocky. Despite the rumors of a bun in the oven, it is great to see the couple have their regular date nights.

The street style queen has done it again. Her ensemble is perfect for the frigid New York City weather. And honestly, out favorite Bajan princess can do no wrong. What do you think? Are you loving her all-leather outfit?

