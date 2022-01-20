Nene Leakes And Sha’Carri Richardson Among Rumored Star-Studded Cast For Next ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rumors have been circulating all over the Internet over the alleged list of celebrities who’ve been tapped to join the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother, and if the rumors are true, this next season will be one for the books!

Among those allegedly tapped to join the cast are reality star Nene Leakes, track star Sha’Carri Richardson, singer Ne-Yo, NBA legend Lamar Odom and more. Tiffany “New York” Pollard was part of the original rumored list however, an unconfirmed report came out today stating that the former reality star will not be joining the cast because she is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to The Jasmine Brand, in addition to some of our faves, the rumored cast could also include singer/choreographer Todrick Hall who has choreographed for big names such as Beyonce, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Shangela.

After a three-year hiatus, fans are on the edge of their seats impatiently awaiting the next season of Celebrity Big Brother. The rumored star-studded cast is definitely grabbing the attention of fans alike who can’t wait to see all of the drama go down in the Big Brother house. The last season of Celebrity Big Brother aired in 2019 and singer Tamar Braxton was named the winner, making her the first Black winner of a U.S. season of the show at the time.

While the official cast hasn’t been confirmed yet, if it’s anything like the rumored list, we know we’re in for a wild ride! Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 2 at 8PM et. on CBS! Will you be watching?

