Mama Tina Reflects On Her Costume Design Days For Beyoncé In A Flashback Friday Post

Mama Tina kept her fingers busy as Beyoncé's costume designer. Now her daughter is known as one of the most influential figures in music and fashion.

Black Excellence Brunch: Special Screening And Brunch For Warner Bros.' "King Richard"

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

 

Mrs. Tina Knowles Lawson felt a bit nostalgic today as she reflected on her costume designer days in the beginning of her daughter Beyoncé’s solo career. In an Instagram post, the proud mama of 2 amazing talents, reflected on countless hours it took to create costumes for Queen Bey’s Freakum Dress music video.

“Lord I remember this day Beyonce kept saying “I need one more dress mama , I need two more dresses” and me and Tim Kept making them !!! We were making them as we spoke. The green one I actually made on her !! Lord these were 5 days 24 hour a day !! How did we do it??? Freakum dresses for real😂❤❤,” Lawson wrote.

When Destiny’s Child first stepped on the music scene, Lawson created the looks for all four members. The group would wear matching ensembles with slight variations to each look. When the group dismembered, she continued to design and execute Beyoncé’s looks. From the red carpet looks to music videos, her mama kept her looking fresh.

The family has come a long way from Lawson’s costume designer days. Her post is a reminder of how far you can go if you remain consistent and dedicated to your craft. Such an inspiration! What do you think?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

