News
HomeNews

Deion Sanders Joins Initiative Created To Address Medical Debt Disparities

Sanders is teaming up with Aflac for the effort.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Aflac Presents The Park Bench Premiere Livestream on Twitch

Source: Fred Hayes / Getty

Football legend Deion Sanders is on a mission to support individuals who have significantly been impacted by the country’s medical debt crisis. According to Forbes, the Pro Football Hall of Famer has joined forces with Aflac to create an initiative centered on tackling disparities within healthcare.

Research revealed there is $140 billion in past-due medical bills within the United States. The burden of healthcare costs has disproportionately impacted the Black community. Studies show 28 percent of African American households have medical debt compared to 17 percent of white households, a disparity that stems from systemic inequities within the nation’s healthcare system. Aware of the alarming statistics, Aflac—the largest provider of supplemental insurance—developed an initiative dubbed Close the Gap. It’s designed to use education and advocacy as tools to eradicate medical debt disparities.

Sanders—who serves as a brand ambassador for the program—says his personal experiences prompted his involvement in the initiative.

“When I was recently sidelined for months with my own unexpected medical emergency, I was not only reminded about how fortunate I am but also saw firsthand the impact it had on both of my families—my fiancé and son, as well as my football family,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Fortunately, I was able to focus on my recovery and not worry about the cost. However, too many Americans, especially those of color, are not afforded the same peace of mind, and we are one step away from a medical incident that could easily lead to financial ruin.”

Shannon Watkins, chief brand officer and CMO of Aflac, added Close the Gap will provide immediate financial support for communities in need and use data and storytelling to “educate consumers and advocate for closing the gap in what health insurance doesn’t cover.” In 2021, the insurance company announced it would commit $1 million to nonprofits, families and individuals and donated 20 CareGrants to people who were hit with unexpected medical expenses.

Many stars in the realm of sports have stepped up to support healthcare-focused projects. NBA player Trae Young helped eliminate $1 million in medical debt for underprivileged families in Atlanta.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Star Trae Young Eliminates Medical Debt For Atlanta Families

WNBA Unveils Initiative To Combat Healthcare Disparities Faced By Black Women And Girls

NBA Finals Game 7: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

15 photos Launch gallery

Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

Continue reading Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

[caption id="attachment_4082716" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Harry How / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 26, 2022 Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash in California. But even in death, the basketball legend is fondly remembered by his Black Mamba nickname that likened the combination of his unique skills and killer instinct on the court to the deadly venomous African snake of the same name. It was a nickname that was legitimately earned from Kobe ruling the hardwood for two decades leading one of the NBA's flagship franchises to basketball glory. To be sure, "Black mambas are fast, nervous, lethally venomous, and when threatened, highly aggressive," according to National Geographic. https://twitter.com/Mamba_Insider/status/1353927503082119170?s=20 The same was said for Bryant, metaphorically, of course, as his play on the court was always exemplified by the aforementioned qualities that made him a legend in life and now, two years after he, his daughter and seven others perished in a helicopter crash in southern California on Jan. 26, 2020. He was just 41 years old. The helicopter's passengers were flying to a basketball game in which he was coaching his daughter, Gigi, at his eponymous sports complex, Mamba Academy. Out of respect for Bryant and his family, the Mamba Sports Academy in May retired its "Mamba" name, since there can only be one Black Mamba. https://twitter.com/Mamba_Insider/status/1353792685786755072?s=20 But Bryant's "Mamba mentality" lives on, thanks in no small part to the history the suburban Philadelphia native made by exceeding expectations after going straight from high school to the NBA, excelling for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2016 and leading his teams to five NBA championships. Bryant was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an Oscar winner. Let's be clear: Kobe Bryant is not only sports history but he is also American history and world history. https://twitter.com/NewCuIture/status/1353930729906954240?s=20 Despite not going to college, Bryant proved to be an extremely erudite professional basketball player, regularly interlacing his words with flawless Italian that he learned as a youth while living in Italy, where his father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant played professional basketball. It's where he developed both his love for the game and his worldly outlook that helped expedite his basketball greatness and dominance on the court -- his Mamba Mentality. It was because of that mentality that he may not have always been the most liked person on the court -- after all, does anybody really like Black Mambas, among the top deadliest snakes in the world? -- but he was always among the most respected, a truth reflected by the outpouring of support and grief shown by his NBA colleagues in the aftermath of his untimely death last year. https://twitter.com/TheHoopTracker/status/1353931427788845056?s=20 The grief persists, underscoring what a loss Kobe was not only to the basketball community but also to society at large, as he was on the precipice of showing how much more he was than just a professional athlete. The world may have been robbed of the chance to see what Kobe was going to do next, but the knowledge he dropped during more than 20 years of public life is timeless. https://twitter.com/Jammer2233/status/1353839943827779584?s=20 Check out these powerful quotes from Kobe Bryant that prove he is and will always be thee Black Mamba.

Deion Sanders Joins Initiative Created To Address Medical Debt Disparities  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close