Front Page News: The Cincinnati Bengals Are Headed To The Super Bowl For The First Time Since 1989

Maria More fills in for today’s “Front Page News,” delivering current headlines relating to the massive snowstorm that hit the Northeast this past weekend, tensions building up in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, missile-testing scare tactics by way of North Korea, Trump’s promise to pardon Capitol rioters and the tragic suicide of 2019 Miss USA winner Cheslie Kryst. 

Rock-T also comes in with a sports update as per usual, running down what we can expect from this year’s upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The latter team in specific had a sort of Cinderella-like come up this season, which Rock and Rickey discussed with much excitement.

Hear the full “Front Page News” report, which also has info on Tom Brady’s recently-announced retirement, on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Front Page News: The Cincinnati Bengals Are Headed To The Super Bowl For The First Time Since 1989

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
