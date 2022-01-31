LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. After a dramatic overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs, they will play for the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.

A lot of Bengals fans might be considering making the trip to Los Angeles for a once in a lifetime chance to see Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. But how much will it cost to go?

Ticketmaster currently lists the cheapest Super Bowl ticket at $5,900 for a seat all the way in the 500 section of the 70,000 seat venue.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/nfl/bengals/how-much-will-it-cost-to-see-the-bengals-in-the-super-bowl/

