Bomb Threats Target Multiple HBCUs For Second Time In One Month

Multiple bomb threats across the HBCU community forced a few prominent institutions to alert their campus communities on Monday morning after other historically Black colleges were similarly targeted earlier this month.

Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University all received bomb threats Monday morning, according to the instructions’ social media pages and other campus officials.

Police investigations have been launched to figure out the legitimacy of these threats. Howard University is the only school that was cleared with “no hazardous materials found” according to CNN.

The other five universities were continuing to investigate their threats and taking safety measures such as placing the schools on lockdown or implementing shelter-in-place orders.

Bowie State University is one of the schools that received a bomb threat Monday morning. According to Bowie State officials, Prince George’s County Police was made aware of the bomb threat to the institution that indicated explosives were placed in one of the school’s academic buildings.

The campus was temporarily closed for police to investigate the situation.

The university released a statement on the incident.

“Bowie State University this morning received information from Prince George’s County Police of a bomb threat indicating that explosives had been placed in academic building on the campus. All threats of this nature are taken seriously and fully investigated. The campus has been closed for the day with classes and university offices operating virtually. All campus residents have been advised to shelter in place. Bomb experts from Prince George’s County Police and Maryland State Police are on the campus to investigate the threat. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Southern University tweeted from its official account that classes were canceled and that it wanted students to remain in their dorm rooms for the time being.

“Southern University and A&M College received a bomb threat this morning, Monday, January 31, 2022,” the school said. “The BR Land Mass has been placed in lockdown status. Classes have been canceled and students are to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued.”

Ray L. Belton, the President of the Southern University System, said that he and other school officials were doing everything possible to keep the students and staff safe.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that our students and staff on campus are safe during this lockdown,” said Belton. “Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate this heinous threat. If you see anything suspicious, please call SUPD immediately at 225-771-2770.”

Monday was the second time in one month that HBCUs have had a mass scare of bomb threats. North Carolina Central University had to relocate students in response to the bomb threat that the Durham, North Carolina University found. However, the HBCUs that were impacted by the first bomb threats avoided any damage or injuries because nothing was found.

Leadership from the HBCU Caucus, a bipartisan group advocating for historically Black colleges and universities, called for law enforcement to figure out what is going on.

“We are deeply disturbed by a second round of bomb threats at HBCU campuses within a month. Learning is one of the most noble and most human pursuits, and schools are sacred places that should always be free from terror,” Founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams, a Democrat from North Carolina, and HBCU Caucus co-chair, Republican Arkansas Rep. French Hill, said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “Solving these crimes and bringing those responsible to justice should be a top priority for federal law enforcement.”

The added: “To our HBCU family, we would like to say that you are resilient and we will not let terror disrupt or demean the academic excellence of our HBCUs. If you have any information that could assist federal law enforcement in solving this crime, please call the ATF at (888) 283-8477 or the FBI at (800) 225-5324.”

Bomb Threats Target Multiple HBCUs For Second Time In One Month was originally published on newsone.com