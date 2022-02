LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all couples! Submit your photo today in our “Cutest Couple” Contest for your chance to win tickets to see New Edition Live as well as a $100 Milanos Menswear Gift Card!!

Enter below and good luck!

Are YOU Cleveland’s Cutest Couple? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: