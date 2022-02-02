News
A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name “The Commanders”

Washington Football Team Announces Name Change to Washington Commanders

The Washington Football Team officially has a new name. Revealed on 2.2.22, the team is now called The Washington Commanders.

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now stepping in a new direction as “The Commanders.” Team president Jason Wright and coach Ron Rivera emphasized that the new name would incorporate the military because of its connection to the nation’s capital. In the military, Commander is a term used as a naval officer rank, but it also can be used as a generic term of power.

“As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” team owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. “As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

Washington Football team makes a bold move toward their fanbase, banning headdresses and face paint ahead of the 2021-2022 season. https://twitter.com/ParkerHamlett/status/1422990208967057414?s=20 As The DMV knows all too well, The Washington Football Team has been dealing with every type of misfortune and headache you can think of over the course of the past few years. They finally changed their names recently after outrage over cultural appropriation and the name they came up with might not have been much better. The team vows to change the name again whenever they find something that suits them. Then, the sexual harassment scandal within the organization shocked the entire sports world. RELATED: Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer Journey And Commitment To The WFT Now, according to TMZ, they are being proactive making changes to the stadium policy ahead of the upcoming season. The Washington Football Team is taking yet another step toward distancing itself from its controversial past … now banning fans from wearing Native American-inspired headdresses and face paint at its stadium. The team made the announcement in an email to WFT fans on Wednesday … explaining the once-popular fan attire will now no longer be accepted at home games. “We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold,” team officials said in the statement. “However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.” This is a move in the right direction, especially with the political climate still hostile as ever. Some fans are still upset with the name change and blaming ‘cancel culture’ and tried to wear the face paint and headdresses to offend others, so this ends all of that completely. Source: bossip There have been a few interesting outfits over the years. Checkout the photos below...  

 

 

