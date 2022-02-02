Dr. Tony Allen, Chair Of Biden’s HBCU Board of Advisors, Talks Recent Bomb Threats On HBCUs [WATCH]

Dr. Tony Allen, Chair Of Biden's HBCU Board of Advisors, Talks Recent Bomb Threats On HBCUs [WATCH]

Many HBCUs across the country have been going through tough times as of late, ranging from housing protests that went viral last year to a recent wave of nationwide bomb threats that have caused much concern.

We decided to bring in Dr. Tony Allen, Chairperson of President Biden’s HBCU Board of Advisors, to help answer some questions and hopefully make sense out of the negativity.

Sticking by the mantra “we shall not be moved,” Dr. Allen gives some clarity on what happened with the bomb threat situation in his own experience as current President of Delaware State University. The situation was particularly upsetting being that Black History Month has just started, but it does help to have someone on the inside who can speak towards what’s being done behind the scenes to alleviate many concerned students and parents out there.

Take a listen to some vital information from Dr. Tony Allen below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

Dr. Tony Allen, Chair Of Biden's HBCU Board of Advisors, Talks Recent Bomb Threats On HBCUs [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

