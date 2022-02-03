StoryTime With Rickey: Walking Grandma Out The Shot Lady House [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
StoryTime With Rickey: Walking Grandma Out The Shot Lady House

Many of us grew up with the Candy Lady in our respective neighborhoods, and a few can even attest to the Cool Cup Lady when it gets hot out. However, Rickey grew up with a whole different type of hustler — the Shot Lady!

Today he’s back with another tale for “StoryTime” to explain a hilarious memory of walking his grandma home after she had a few too many drinks from the local liquor lady.

Although illegal, these type of ladies would go and buy up alcohol at wholesale value in order to provide refreshments at the community gatherings. This is where Rickey recalls having to retrieve his intoxicated grandma and, well, only he could tell the story the way it’s supposed to be told!

Get some wholesome laughs in by tuning into “StoryTime With Rickey” below:

 

 

StoryTime With Rickey: Walking Grandma Out The Shot Lady House was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

