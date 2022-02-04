LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Nicki Minaj made her rounds yesterday. The Do We Have a Problem rapper was spied sitting court side at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Clippers game, and she also made a late night appearance to the Late Late Show, with host James Corden.

The Head Barbie in Charge pulled up in an all-black ensemble that cinched and accentuated her curves. Minaj wore a $698 Dion Lee skirt partnered with a $390 top, also by Dion Lee. She completed the look with Alexander McQueen shoes, minimal accessories, and a high ponytail.

Minaj loves to do impersonations of various celebrities. During the show, the host requested she do her infamous Adele impression, and she was up for the challenge.

It’s been a busy week for the chart-topping rapper. She just released the visuals for her latest music collaboration, Do We Have a Problem featuring Lil Baby. Minaj teased the video for about a week, and released it today on “Pink Friday.” Earlier in the week she discussed some tension between her and the City Girls on The Morning Hustle. After the interview went live, the JT, Yung Miami, and Minaj hopped on a call and ironed out their differences.

We love to see it!

Nicki Minaj Serves Elite Curves On 'The Late Late Show' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

