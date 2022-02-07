Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: 2 Chainz Says He Was Arrested More As A Rapper Than A Trapper [WATCH]

Da Brat starts the week off with a “Hot Spot” report filled with some rather unfortunate news, including the highly-anticipated reboot of The Boondocks getting cancelled, a somber unearthed interview from the late Cheslie Kryst and a surprising revelation that 2 Chainz made while comparing his days of trapping vs. rapping.

If you were one of the many TV aficionados throughout the world that was excited for The Boondocks to return, sadly actor Cedric Yarbrough (voice of “Tom DuBois”) confirmed that Sony has decided to put a hold on the project for now. Regarding the former Miss USA winner, an interview where Kryst candidly speaks on her past struggles of overcoming self doubt and the pressures of success has shed light on what may have led to her tragic death that’s so far been ruled as a suicide. We’ll continue to pray for her family and loved ones.

Finally, 2 Chainz shared with his fans and followers an unfortunate reality he came to after noticing that police have targeted him more in his rap career than when he was still illegally trapping on the corner.

Get the full breakdown on each of these stories below in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

