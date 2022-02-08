Celebrity News
Beyoncé, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis Receive Nominations In The 94th Annual Academy Awards

Queen Bey received her first nomination for her song "Be Alive" in the movie "King Richard".

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "King Richard - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. The impressive list includes some notable names worth celebrating, including Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who received her first nomination for her song Be Alive in the movie King Richard.

Speaking of King Richard, the film was nominated for Best Picture. In addition, Will Smith received a nomination for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in the movie, and Aunjanue Ellis was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Brandi WilliamsThe film was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing. 

Other notable nominations:

Denzel Washington for Best Actor for his role as Macbeth in The Tragedy of Macbeth. 

Encanto for Best Animated Film and Best Original Score.

Coming 2 America for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The Queen of Basketball for Best Documentary Short Subject.

"The Photograph" World Premiere

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

This year’s Academy Awards show will be produced by Will Packer, the mastermind behind movies like Girl’s Trip, Ride Along 2, Straight Outta Compton, Think Like a Man, Think Like a Man Too, Obsessed, The Photograph and many more.

“The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I’m fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor!” said Packer via a press release.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

