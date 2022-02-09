Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Is Suing Wu-Tang Clan Over Unpaid Profits [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Da Brat gives us another rundown of the “Hot Spot” today, including an update on Leslie Jones’ beef with NBC over her fan-favorite Olympics commentary and an unfortunate divide in the Wu-Tang fam after late member OD’s widow filed a lawsuit against the brand’s production company.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Following a public statement that went viral on social media, the comedic actress has since gotten NBC’s blessings to continue with how she normally operated. We hope she continues either way in some form.

Icelene Jones, estate rep for the “Brooklyn Zoo” rapper, says her former husband is owed millions that haven’t been paid for years. Even RZA hopped in to try and clear things up, explaining that he’s “just a phone call away”and things shouldn’t result to lawsuits. Is he right?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear more in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Is Suing Wu-Tang Clan Over Unpaid Profits [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close