Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Paula Stewart

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Today we salute….Paula Stewart, owner and operator of Mixology Inc Kids which is a summer entrepreneur program with the focus on kids ages 8-17. Mixology Inc Kids gives kids a chance to see what it’s like being a future entrepreneur while having fun doing it. There is major focus on money management and giving back to the community. During the summer the kids management their own vendor booths at summer events throughout the city and during each November of the year the kids giveback by purchasing groceries for one lucky person through their own business accounts so they have a strong understanding of the importance of giving back. Paula Stewart we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

