Hot Spot: Bob Saget’s Death Revealed + Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records [WATCH]

Bob Saget’s untimely death has been ruled as an accident due to a head injury. The comedian and actor died last month in Orlando, Florida hotel room.
“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep,” the statement said from Saget’s family. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”
News also broke that Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records, the record label where he got his start. This news comes just days before the rapper hits the stage just in time for the Super Bowl.
Da Brat has all the details on these stories but Soulja Boy starting a sneaker line, Jeezy meeting a special fan, and Rihanna honoring vets.
Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won
Snoop got me dead 💀 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/iU79qppEg6— Topsy (@topsyzzz) July 23, 2020
Snoop got me dead 💀 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/iU79qppEg6— Topsy (@topsyzzz) July 23, 2020
I love both but snoop KILLED DIS SHIT!!! #verzuz pic.twitter.com/2wp1NL3k1G— mike fletcher (@Fletch_allday) July 23, 2020
Why does this have me in tears 😩 https://t.co/KwQMnODnjQ— TenaciousTee (@NishNicole85) July 23, 2020
Mood #snoop #dmx pic.twitter.com/7YF7naeenw— NBA Haters Ball (@NBA_HatersBall) July 23, 2020
Really thankful for #Verzuz - shit is so hard right now and so many of us are stretched to our limits mentally, physically, emotionally. That was a much needed release.— Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) July 23, 2020
I don’t care who won this was epic thank you snoop and x #Verzuz— no pad no pencil heyzel (@MRHeyzel) July 23, 2020
That @SnoopDogg @DMX battle was the best shit EVER let alone 2020....I still couldn't decide who took it...#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ty9XJFyVyZ— Calle Smithums (@CSmithums) July 23, 2020
X got Snoop on this battle. And you guys were playing with his name #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/6H9ga25L5Z— Chocolate Goonter. (@GroovyJimmy97) July 23, 2020
Snoop and DMX gave us the best verzuz pic.twitter.com/PsBU1dZL17— Ty🎲 (@shamaullb) July 23, 2020
DMX SNOOP DOG #versuz battle "The CULTURE WON!!!!! 🤞🤞💙💙🤞🤞💙💙 pic.twitter.com/60Mb9mTVtd— Meknesss (@Meknesss1) July 23, 2020
They freestying off the domeeeee #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/fA6t35eP32— The Official Destiny Jasmine ✨ (@Adore_dess) July 23, 2020
#verzuz not too many people can freestyle off the top like Snoop pic.twitter.com/zWzl5y8fgF— Swag King Cole (@Reallife_Keith) July 23, 2020
Hot Spot: Bob Saget’s Death Revealed + Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com