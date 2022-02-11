Rickey Smiley Morning Show
OH LORD! Black Tony Goes Against Fat Tasha In Battle Of The Sexes! [WATCH]

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
It’s another round of “Battle Of The Sexes” here at the RSMS studio, and our competitors are none other than friends of the show, or foes depending on the day, Black Tony and Fat Tasha!

We put Tony and Tasha to the test to see who could get the most right in our Valentine’s Day-themed set of questions. You’ll have to tune in to find out who wins out of these two clowns, but we’re also not sure there was even a winner. Prepare to laugh!

Listen to Black Tony and Fat Tasha go at it for “Battle Of The Sexes” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

OH LORD! Black Tony Goes Against Fat Tasha In Battle Of The Sexes! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

